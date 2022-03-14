Falkirk gym members' marathon effort for mental health charity

Connor Russell and the team at The Engine Room, in Callendar Road, Falkirk, joined 32 gym members on Saturday to complete five marathons in just two hours – running, rowing, ski-ing and cycling – using cardio machines at the facility.

They were taking on the immense endeavour to raise as much money as possible for the Scott Martin Foundation, a charity named after a talented young boxer who died at the start of last year at the age of just 16.

The charity works alongside other mental health organisations in the area to support youngsters who may be experiencing mental health difficulties.

Scott Martin was the inspiration behind the Scott Martin Foundation

An Engine Room spokesperson said: “Not only did we smash five marathons, but we loved/hated every minute of it. We raised over £2000 for the Scott Martin Foundation.

“Thanks to everyone who donated, helped and supported us through their donations, baking or physical effort. We’re so proud of how hard the team worked.

"All those associated with the Scott Martin Foundation work tirelessly, campaigning to make sure our youth receive the advice and help they need to manage their mental health.

"A very worthwhile cause.”

In the weeks following Scott’s death, his mother Samantha Redding established the Scott Martin Foundation so his name and his fighting spirit would never be forgotten.

At the time, she said: “I have been working with my family and friends on some way to create a legacy for Scott and help others.”

Visit the foundation website for more information.

