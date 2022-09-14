Falkirk social landlord marks 60th year with new face at the top

At the company’s recent annual general meeting, Link chief executive Jon Turner gave an overview of the progress and developments over the last 12 months while Sarah Smith, group director of communities, highlighted the key role Link plays in creating sustainable communities.

The Link team also welcomed Pamela Woodburn as the new Link Group chairperson after former chairperson Ross Martin stepped down.

Jon said: “Since its formation in 1962, Link has worked tirelessly to provide the best homes possible which in turn helps deliver successful and sustainable

Pamela Woodburn is the new Link Group chairperson

communities.

“I look forward with optimism and pride about what the future holds for Link. It is a hugely exciting time for Pamela Woodburn to lead Link as the new group chairperson during our 60th anniversary year, building on Ross Martin’s legacy.”

Pamela said: “It is a privilege to become the new Link Group chairperson. I am really looking forward to working with the Board, Jon and his team and our partners to help Link build on its success to date and to ensure we continue to be a leader in the sector.

"Link Group makes a huge contribution to the quality of lives of so many people and to be part of this is a real honour.”