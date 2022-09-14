Grangemouth kilt hire shop has 'plaid' a big part in people's lives for 20 years

When Jim Healy started JH Kilt Hire in Grangemouth's La Porte Precinct back in 2002 he could not have predicted the changes that were to come over the next two decades – and not just in traditional Scottish Highland dress.

"We started off in La Porte Precinct,” said Jim. “And a year-and-a-half later we moved to York Arcade and we’ve been here ever since. When you think about it and look back you realise we’ve been through a recession and a pandemic in that time.”

Back in 2020 – at the height of the COVID-19 crisis – Jim created and sold tartan face coverings to raise funds for Strathcarron Hospice and thank them for the care they provided to his father.

Jim Healy, third from left, is celebrating 20 years in business in Grangmouth as he models some of his products with a few pals

Jim puts the shop’s survival and its popularity down to this adaptability, the great products he sells and the way he and the team treat their customers.

"It’s the personal care we provide to the customers and, of course the quality of the kilts and other items we sell.”

That’s the reason for JH KIlt Hire’s continued success, but what keeps Jim going after 20 years?

"I just love it,” he admitted. “Scottish Highland wear is forever changing and when you look back you realise how far it has come – there are a lot more different tartan

designs now and we have to keep up ahead of what’s happening.

“The other side of it is the people. I love the day to day experiences – meeting new people. It’s an exciting time when you get married and we hear all the stories from people.

"You are certainly part of their big day and part of the rest of their life and their history.”

To mark the two decades in business Jim is running a competition on the JH KIlt Hire website where anyone who books a full adult kilt hire outfit between September and November will automatically be entered into the prize draw to win a full bespoke Highland outfit, worth £1400.