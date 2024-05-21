Falkirk singer lands dream gig supporting pop rockers McFly at festival

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

When local singer and presenter Dionne Hickey takes to the stage at this year’s Edge Fest she will be fulfilling her teen dreams and rubbing shoulders with pop band McFly.

Dionne, hosting the festival in Jedburgh for the second year running, will be over the proverbial moon when she introduces headliners Danny, Dougie Harry and Tom on Saturday, August 31.

She said: “I’m a huge McFly fan and I used to pay for meet and greets with the band at their concerts when I was a teenager. When I started my singing career 13 years ago one of my ambitions was to one day support McFly.”

As with last year Dionne will be singing a number of songs before introducing the acts.