Falkirk singer lands dream gig supporting pop rockers McFly at festival
Watch more of our videos on Shots!Visit Shots! now
and live on Freeview channel 276
and live on Freeview channel 276
When local singer and presenter Dionne Hickey takes to the stage at this year’s Edge Fest she will be fulfilling her teen dreams and rubbing shoulders with pop band McFly.
Dionne, hosting the festival in Jedburgh for the second year running, will be over the proverbial moon when she introduces headliners Danny, Dougie Harry and Tom on Saturday, August 31.
She said: “I’m a huge McFly fan and I used to pay for meet and greets with the band at their concerts when I was a teenager. When I started my singing career 13 years ago one of my ambitions was to one day support McFly.”
As with last year Dionne will be singing a number of songs before introducing the acts.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.