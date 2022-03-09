Falkirk singer Jasmin Jet set to soar with home town gig

Jasmin Jet, who has just turned 18, will be showcasing her emotive vocals at Behind the Wall, in Melville Street, on Thursday, March 17.

The talented performer, who is currently recording material for release later this year, has already been a hit with audiences at Glasgow’s King Tuts, the Edinburgh Festival Fringe and Falkirk’s very own Vibration Festival.

The Hit the Road Tour also features sets from Black Isle native Jenny Czerniakiewicz (18), who currently bides in Edinburgh as she studies music at Napier University, and Larkhall’s Sam Dee (17).

Falkirk singer songwriter Jasmin Jet will be playing Behind the Wall this month

Jasmin, who is headlining the BTW gig, said: “I’m so excited to announce I will be going on a tour across the central belt with Hit The Road along with two very talented artists.

“I’ll be headlining Behind the Wall in Falkirk and then supporting Jenny and Sam at their headlining gigs in Glasgow and Edinburgh.”

Initiated and run by Scottish Music Centre and funded by Creative Scotland’s Youth Music Initiative (YMI) and PRS Foundation, Hit The Road provides early-stage

musicians aged 14 to 19 with the opportunity to learn about the live industry before embarking on a professionally managed tour.

Ahead of each tour, musicians attend expert masterclasses, sessions and workshops covering everything from production to performance, royalties and

marketing.

Gill Maxwell, Scottish Music Centre executive director, said: “At long last, after two years of music industry shutdown, Hit The Road is back with three

talented young artists from Falkirk, the Black Isle and Larkhall.

"We can’t wait to see and hear, Jasmin, Sam and Jenny on tour with Hit The Road this month.”

Hit The Road equips young musicians with the knowledge, contacts and tools necessary to work and crucially, tour within the modern live sector and has acted as an early stepping-stone in the careers of Scottish musicians – including one Mr Lewis Capaldi, Be Charlotte, klo, Parliamo, RILEY, Deni Smith, Zoë Bestel, Velvet, Keir Gibson and Angry Man Car Park.

Visit the website for more information.

