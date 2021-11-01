Falkirk shopkeeper wins national award

Anand Cheema was in his early 20s when he opened his SPAR store in Maggie Wood’s Loan – the former McColl’s shop – last year and in that short time he has

become a vital asset to his local community.

Retail runs in Anand’s blood and, after graduating with a degree in accountancy and finance in 2018, he worked with Spar Scotland wholesaler and retailer CJ Lang

Anand Cheema has been named young retailer of the year at the Scottish Local Retailer Awards

before opening his store in 2020 and completely refitting it.

He was one of the first retailers to stock the newly released vintage Rosebank Lowland single malt scotch whisky and earlier this year Anand and the store helped

raise £1444 for Strathcarron Hospice by hosting a virtual whisky tasting and beer keg raffle for customers.

Now Anand has been named the Young Retailer of the Year at the Scottish Local Retailer Awards and his Maggie Wood’s Loan store also received the Refit of the Year Award.

Organised by Scottish Local Retailer, Scotland’s magazine for community stores, the event saw dozens of retailers from across the country recognised and rewarded

for their heroic efforts during the COVID-19 pandemic, helping keep communities stocked with daily essentials and proving a focal point for the many customers who

came to rely on them more than ever before.

Scottish Local Retailer publisher Antony Begley said: “The last 18 months have been the most challenging that the local retailing sector in Scotland has ever faced but,

as they always do, Scotland’s local retailers more than rose to the challenge.

"When supermarkets were struggling to get stock onto the shelves, local retailers demonstrated the creativity and ingenuity they are renowned for to ensure that every

community across Scotland had access to the daily essentials they required.

"The sector has been nothing less than heroic. Huge congratulations to Anand and all of our winners – but the SLR Awards 2021 is really a celebration of the entire

sector.

"Every local retailer in Scotland deserves enormous praise and recognition for the role they have played over the last 18 months. Scotland needed you – and you

delivered.”

Thank you for reading this article on our free-to-read website. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by Coronavirus impacts our advertisers.