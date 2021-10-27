Denny bikers' raffle revs up £1000 for Strathcarron Hospice

The Seven Sinz East MCC, based in Denny, held the event at their clubhouse and were graced by the presence of many motorcycle clubs from all over Scotland.

Frank Tipping, Seven Sinz East MCC club secretary, said: “There were over 150 people in attendance, with live music and food put on for the night.

"We had a raffle with donated prizes and an auction featuring two donated Bespoke Kids Harley Davidson leather chairs which sold for £300 – purchased by members of the Edinburgh Blue Angels MCC.

Members of Seven Sinz East MCC present their £100 donation to Strathcarron Hospice

“A grand total of £1000 was raised and presented to Strathcarron Hospice at the weekend.

"Thanks to everyone who helped on the night to raise such a fantastic amount for a great charity.”

Strathcarron Hospice, located in Fankerton, provides specialist palliative care and expert end of life care for the people of Forth Valley, Cumbernauld and Kilsyth. The team cares for people with illnesses that cannot be cured – including cancer, lung, heart or kidney failure and a range of non-malignant and neurological diseases.

The hospice is also actively involved in research and education in palliative care and promotes the delivery of palliative care locally and beyond.

Strathcarron endeavours to help people live with their illness and make the most of the time they have – with good symptom control and support it enables people to think about and talk about the things that matter most, appreciate the significance of their life.

