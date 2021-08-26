The six schools committed to The Wood Foundation programme are, Bo'ness Academy, Braes High School, Denny High School, Falkirk High School, Larbert High School, and St Mungo's High School.

The programme sees young people work in teams to identify social issues impacting their communities and the charities addressing them. They then develop creative presentations in a bid to secure their school’s £3000 grant.

Some of the pupils who took part in The Wood Foundation programme.

The top three social issues securing YPI funding this year were support for those facing health and ability conditions, services to address mental health and wellbeing, and action to tackle poverty in Scotland’s communities.

Ali MacLachlan, UK director at The Wood Foundation, said: “Young people raising awareness of social issues and ensuring this vital funding reached communities at a time of acute need is so important.

“We are incredibly proud of the dedication and commitment shown by schools and students to ensure this important learning and funding opportunity continued with such vigour despite all the challenges of the school year from COVID-19.

“Giving young people a platform and a voice to lead their learning and make a difference to the issues they saw first-hand locally took on additional significance in a year when so much autonomy was taken away.

“We have been blown away by many of the presentations and have great hope that our young people are an exciting force for change.”

Claire Kennedy from Strathcarron Hospice, said: “Many of the young people who choose to support Strathcarron have a connection with the hospice and are able to share their own personal experience of how hospice care has helped their loved ones.

"For many though, their YPI project is an opportunity to learn more about hospice care and what we do in their community.

"What we always highlight with the young people is how important their raising awareness of our work is.

"There are still many myths around what a hospice is so for them to share with their peers and families what they have learned and why they believe the community should support us is invaluable.”

Thank you for reading this article on our free-to-read website. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by coronavirus impacts our advertisers.