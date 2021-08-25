Grangemouth Duck Race is quacking back into action

The last duck race took place in the burn back in 2019 when the fun day – which featured 600 of the little sponsored plastic quackers – helped raise cash for the regeneration of Zetland Park, specifically the rose garden.

Now Zetland Park Rengeration Project has announced the duck race will return on Saturday, September 25.

The annual event – like the town’s Children’s Day has become a much loved tradition only a pandemic could put a damper on.

The 2019 Grangemouth Duck Race was a quacking day

However, now restrictions have relaxed the ducks will once again drift free to coin in cash for good causes.

Details on how to take part – like the ducks themselves – will be released soon.