Falkirk schoolgirls in national business competition final

The S3 youngsters from Larbert High School – Lauren Anderson, Katie Mackay and Lily Strachan – are in the finals of the 13-16 year age group at this year’s Growing Future Assets Investment Competition, which aims to nurture the next generation of female investment experts.

The final will be held in March, when a total of eight teams from across Scotland compete for the top spots in the junior and senior categories.

The Larbert High pupils will compete against teams in the same age group from Craigmount High School in Edinburgh, Bishopbriggs Academy in East Dunbartonshire and Deans Community High School in Livingston.

The finalists will deliver an extended pitch to judges with the winners announced on March 2, when the Larbert High team is in the running to win the top prize of £800 and £150-worth of vouchers for each member.

Financial educators Future Asset believe being female should never be a barrier to progressing in a chosen career and the contest introduces senior schoolgirls to potential careers in investment management, demonstrating how working in the sector provides engaging opportunities and can change the world for the better.

During the competition youngsters must prove their ability to spot the next big investment opportunity by researching, analysing and pitching a company they think will be a great long-term prospect.

Accsys Technologies was the firm that inspired the Larbert High School pupils’ competition submission.

Rob Harris, Accsys CEO, said: “We are honoured Larbert High School pupils selected us as their pick of investment opportunities and created a strong investment case for Accsys.

"It's great to see a programme like this finding new ways to get younger generations engaged in our economic future and to help address gender imbalance in industries.”

Larbert High School business education teacher Thomas Darling added: “The Growing Future Assets Investment Competition has been an excellent opportunity for the girls to develop a number of skills that are relevant for learning, life and work.

“They have been a credit to themselves and to Larbert High School with how they have approached the competition and how they have engaged with their investment mentor.”

Cameron Osborne, senior client governance analyst at First Sentier Investors, was the mentor for the Larbert team.

He said: “I was delighted to hear about the team’s success in reaching the Junior Final. It’s been an insightful and rewarding experience working with them to hone their ideas, passions and beliefs into a successful investment case.

“The Future Asset programme is an important way for the industry to get young female minds excited about working in the world of investments”.

Helen Bradley, Future Asset programme manager, added: “The response to this year’s competition from the youngsters has just been astounding – matched by a fantastic level of commitment from teachers and mentors.

“And the calibre of entries has been so impressive. The judges are going to have a challenging job on their hands determining which teams are the true future stars of the investment industry.”

