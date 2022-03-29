Falkirk Salvation Army training centre is creating a skilled workforce

The charity’s New Future Employability and Training Centre, located in Falkirk High Street, has been helping people attain new skills and find work since it first opened back in 2015.

However, following a revamp of the project, the centre is now delivering the required training that allows people to gain the Construction Skills Certification Scheme (CSCS) card – including the Construction Industry Training Board (CITB) Pearson Vue training.

Kerry Smart, project co-ordinator, said: “We are now an approved Individual Training Account Provider too, which means we now offer all of this training and the card for free for clients earning less than £22,000 a year or on benefits.

The Salvation Army's New Furture Employability and Training Centre opened back in 2015

“We have so far put 26 clients through this ITA funded training since January and continue to support private clients, many of whom are self-employed, by offering a

unique after hours service on Tuesday and Thursday nights.

"Feedback has been tremendous and our clients are now finding employment as a direct result of holding a current industry approved construction card. We also now offer the full range of manager and supervisor card training also."

Two recent success stories at the centre include Johnny Lumsden, who was able to add to his skills, and Johnny Smart – Kerry’s son – who was able to use his new qualification to work in the construction industry.

The Salvation Army training centre has been working closely with two local firms, Smith and Leiper Construction Ltd and Tav Scotland Ltd, which has allowed a number of people to gain employment once they have their new qualifications.

Kerry said: “We continue to support job seekers with help with job searches, job applications and CVs by appointment and post regular job vacancies in the local area on our Facebook page.

“We are also looking to expand the list of available courses through ITA funding including Computer and Digital Literacy skills.”

