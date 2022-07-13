Falkirk Rotary: Swimarathon entrants take to Grangemouth pool for charity

The popular event took place at Grangemouth Sports Complex last month and was raising money for local charities, including Strathcarron Hospice.

Like so many fundraisers, it had been on hold for the last couple of years due to the pandemic, but those taking part were determined to raise as much as they could for all the worthy causes.

Months of organising by Rotarian David Wheeler and his team saw 16 teams of swimmers take to the water, as well as raising money from their sponsors on dry land.

Rotary Club of Falkirk Swimarathon supporting local charities and Strathcarron Hospice

Nine teams had been entered from five schools – Graeme High, Braes High, Carrongrange High, Hallglen Primary and Dollar Academy, while Strathcarron was also represented by two teams.

There were also two teams representing Rotary in the shape of the McGills and the Wheelers.

A spokesperson said: “The Younger Wheeler team far outstripped the achievement of the McGills whose four strong team totalled an age of 185. Nonetheless the 120 lengths that were swum were a credible testament to the team’s commitment.

Those taking part had 55 minutes to complete as many lengths as possible

“David’s firm, Drummond Laurie, in addition to being the event’s main sponsor also fielded – or should that be pooled - two teams in the water.”

The remaining team, FK1 Design, made a notable achievement on the event by breaking the record for the number of lengths completed of the 25 metre pool.

Their 216 lengths equated to 5.4 kilometres, all achieved within the 55 minutes teams were allowed in the water.

Dollar Academy was next with an impressive 176 lengths.

Thanks go to all those who took part and also the corporate sponsors who included: John Mitchell Warehousing and Haulage; Vertus Mortgages; Antonine Investment Managers; Thomas Johnston Quality Butchers; Exmos; MacDonald Henderson Solicitors; and Hannigan Hotels.

In addition Lidl, Morrisons and Wilson’s Fruit and Veg supplied the snacks and drinks for the swimmers on the day.