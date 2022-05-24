Falkirk restaurant Christie's dishes up a winner with haggis bon bons for Strathcarron Hospice

Christie’s in Manor Street has announced that next month they will be launching the fundraiser for Strathcarron Hospice.

It follows up an event last month when they collected over £950 for the charity by hosting a Big Birthday Tea.

The restaurant which has Scottish tapas as its speciality, only opened a year ago but such has been the success that they are now branching out by opening another eatery in Dunfermline next month.

Karen Geary, deputy general manager Christie's and Claire Kennedy, Strathcarron Hospice corporate fundraiser, launch the initiative. Pics: Michael Gillen

From June 3 when the new restaurant opens, the team at Christie’s will be donating 30p from every portion sold of their popular haggis bon bons.

Customers will also have an option to add a donation to the local charity to their bill.

Karen Geary, deputy general manager at Christies Falkirk said: “We know the great work the hospice does in the local community and hope this helps to raise money for the services. Our new restaurant opens in Dunfermline on June 3 and we will run this promotion at both Falkirk and Dunfermline restaurants.”

Fifty pence from every order for Christie's haggis bon bons will go to the hospice

Claire Kennedy, Strathcarron corporate fundraiser, said: “We are thrilled to be working with Christie’s Scottish Tapas and really appreciate this gesture from the team.

"The team and their customers raised £970 for our Big Birthday Tea Party in April, we are delighted to continue this partnership in support of our specialist services.

"We’re sure customers, loyal and new alike, will enjoy trying the new menu and are delighted to accept this kind donation from each portion of their delicious haggis bon bons”.

Strathcarron Hospice provides specialist end of life care to people across Forth Valley, Cumbernauld and Kilsyth. Based in Denny, the Hospice now cares for more than 80 per cent of patients outside of the main hospice building, caring for people in their own homes who are living with, and dying from a terminal illness.

It provides care and support to 1380 people living with and dying from a life limiting illness, making 8479 patient visits across our local communities