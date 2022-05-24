Aldi: Here's when the Camelon store will be closed

Work has been underway for several months on an extension and upgrading programme.

As well as extending the store, it will also see electric vehicle charging points and a ‘reverse vending machine’ for recycling installed.

The supermarket in Redbrae Road had previously been granted planning permission to extend its floorspace by an additional 400 square metres.

Sign up to our daily The Falkirk Herald Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Work is underway at Aldi in Camelon with the final stage requiring a closure of the store for almost 11 weeks

The store will close at 6pm this Sunday, May 29.

Bosses say it will reopen to customers at 8am on Thursday, August 18 – meaning it will be closed for over 11 weeks.

Store bosses previously said the work was due to Aldi’s ongoing commitment and investment in Scotland and that the work would improve the shopping experience.

They are also increasing the floor space for alcohol sales to 39 cubic metres.

However, the company said this wouldn’t mean more lines being added or alcohol sold but it would give staff more space to display the stock they already carry.

In fact, they said the the percentage of the store displaying alcohol was actually decreasing very slightly from 5.4 per cent to 5.1 per cent.

The reverse vending machine will be in the car park to be ready for the Scottish Government’s Bottle Return Scheme, which will see customers pay a small deposit for bottles or cans, which they get back when they return the containers.