Falkirk residents urged to take part in Census Coverage Survey

Together with census returns, the CCS helps to provide an accurate estimate of Scotland’s population and the people within it.
This information allows National Records of Scotland (NRS) to produce census data which can be used to plan and deliver the services we all rely on from schools to healthcare, housing and roads.
The survey, which began in June, is being conducted door-to-door by NRS staff carrying identification.
Paul Lowe, Registrar General for Scotland and Chief Executive, NRS said: “Even if you have completed the census, you may still be asked to take part in the coverage survey. It’s really important to participate if asked, as the information you provide has a direct impact on your local community, from the building of new schools and hospitals to improving transport links.”