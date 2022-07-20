Falkirk authour Alan Bissett spins yarns at the Fringe

Alan will be part of the Scottish Storytelling Centre’s 2022 Fringe programme, which sees some of Scotland’s finest storytellers and performers creating new conversations around live issues, or reflecting on past events that resonate fully in the present.

To mark Scotland’s Year of Stories, the venue will also be hosting daily storytelling sessions featuring the wonderful, and sometimes wild, traditional tales that have shaped the myths and legends of this country in Traditional Tales of Scotland.

Author Alan Bissett will perform his popular Moira Monologues at the Fringe

Alan will be performing the third in his Moira Monologues series, with Moira in Lockdown seeing Falkirk’s Hardest Woman facing her toughest challenge – surviving a pandemic with only vodka, fags and BFF Babs on Zoom.

His show runs at 6.30pm from August 4 to August 23 in the Netherbow Theatre, High Street, Edinburgh.