Falkirk residents urged to take part in Census Coverage Survey

Together with census returns, the CCS helps to provide an accurate estimate of Scotland’s population and the people within it.

This information allows National Records of Scotland (NRS) to produce census data which can be used to plan and deliver the services we all rely on from schools to healthcare, housing and roads.

Sign up to our daily The Falkirk Herald Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Residents are urged to take part in the Census Coverage Survey if someone calls at their door

The survey, which began in June, is being conducted door-to-door by NRS staff carrying identification.