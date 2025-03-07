Falkirk residents urged to check if they are eligible for council tax reduction
Currently there are around 13,500 low-income households that are already in receipt of council tax reduction, who will be protected from the increase.
Chief executive Kenneth Lawrie told a meeting of Falkirk Council that raising council tax was vital to keep crucial services running but he said the hike would mean more people would be entitled to help.
While the council does not hold information on people’s incomes, it estimates that around 200 extra households will be eligible for a reduction after the increase.
People can check if they are eligible by using the benefits calculator on Falkirk Council’s website.
Mr Lawrie said: “This issue of annual council bills is an opportunity to remind and encourage any household on low income, who are not already in receipt of council tax reduction, to check if they are entitled to this support.
“An increase in council tax will undoubtedly increase the number of households who will undertake this check and for most this can be done online via our benefits calculator.
“For anyone who cannot access this themselves or with support, our advice and support hubs will provide appropriate assistance.”
He added that over the last two years, Falkirk has had the highest increase in the take-up of council tax reduction in Scotland which, he said, “reflects increased awareness and the infrastructure we have in place to maximise that support”.
Falkirk Council’s website also has information about how to apply for help towards council tax if you receive Universal Credit.
