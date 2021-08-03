Falkirk residents can now access health and well being advice online

Anyone living in the Falkirk area will be able to access advice and support through the online hub, which uses the NHS Near Me video platform to provide a safe and secure virtual consultation.

During a three month-month pilot project, the Living Well Falkirk hub will be open between 1pm and 4pm every Tuesday, helping people living with long-term conditions, providing support for carers and allowing people to access mental health support.

Linking people with community organisations, as well as a range of Falkirk Council social care and housing support, the new hub provides a one-stop shop for accessing community health and social care services.

A new weekly online drop-in advice hub has been launched by Falkirk Health and Social Care Partnership to give people quick and easy access to health and well being support

Patricia Cassidy, Falkirk Health and Social Care Partnership chief officer, said: “This is an exciting and innovative development that allows people to access multiple services online – whether that be from home, work, or elsewhere in the community.

“Over the past year, many of us will have discovered the convenience of accessing services remotely. As we resume our services, we understand many people will continue to expect to engage with organisations in this way.

“I look forward to seeing this service grow in the near future, and hope it provides an additional, flexible, and accessible way for people in Falkirk to access services.”

The advice hub is run by a range of organisations and services, including FDAMH – Falkirk’s Mental Health Association, Strathcarron Hospice and Cyrenians Falkirk Outreach.

