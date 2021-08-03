Calls for Falkirk Council members to receive dementia training

Councillor Dennis Goldie recently lodged the motion with the head of legal services at Falkirk Council it should be made part of the council’s policy for all serving councillors to receive training in dementia awareness.

Councillor Goldie, who is the local authority’s older persons champion, said: “As or population in Falkirk ages more people will come into contact with someone with dementia, either through family, friends, neighbours, and people within the community,

Calls have been made to give councillors training in dementia awareness

“The council need to have a dementia plan which includes a knowledge and skills framework, to ensure anyone coming in to contact with a person with dementia, knows about the condition, what support is available, and demonstrate skills in communication.

"There are courses specially designed by the Dementia Network, and being informed about dementia, will give councillors a greater awareness and understanding of the condition.

"Estimates show there will be 4600 people living with dementia in the Falkirk area by 2037. There are people from various organisations throughout our area doing wonderful work in this field and I wish to recognise that fact.

"However, I think it is now the time to bring a greater awareness of the issues families who are dealing with this problem face. Our councillors and staff at all levels coming in to contact with a person with this condition should have knowledge of the condition, available support, and they will need the skills to communicate.

"Courses for councillors and all front facing staff is only a starting point. I would hope that our entire workforce would in time all receive this training – we could also work with other employers in our area with the aim of making Falkirk a dementia friendly area.

"Recognising the symptoms of dementia as well as having an understanding of the issues people with dementia and their carers experience is an essential part of working with our local community.

"Here in Falkirk we may have fallen a bit behind some other Scottish councils, so now is the time for us as councillors to put a proper framework in place to address this challenge.”

Thank you for reading this article on our free-to-read website. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by Coronavirus impacts our advertisers.