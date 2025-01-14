Falkirk residents can attend event to hear benefits of adopting a child

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A newly launched service from a Scottish children’s care charity is inviting people from across Falkirk to join them this week for an event that highlights the benefits of adoption for both parents and children.

Sign up to our daily The Falkirk Herald Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Falkirk Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In a bid to spread the word about adoption being an option for hopeful parents, Kibble Adoption is hosting the event as part of Big Adoption Day 2025, a national awareness campaign.

An in-person event will be held at Kibble Adoption, Abbeyfield House, 1 Station Road, Paisley, PA1 2SB on Wednesday, January 15, between 10am and noon and 2pm and 4pm.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

An online session will also be available for those further afield to join between hosted from 7pm to 8pm.

Manager of adoption services at Kibble Paula Harkins (Picture: Submitted)

Paula Harkins, manager of the adoption service at Kibble, said: “Big Adoption Day is a great opportunity to shine a light on the urgent need for adoptive families and the transformative impact adoption can have on children’s lives.

“At Kibble Adoption, we’re excited to welcome prospective adopters to our event and share how we support families every step of the way, from the initial inquiry through to providing lifelong support.

“Many people do not believe that they have what it takes to be an adoptive parent, but we are reaching out to people from all walks of life who can offer stability, security and fun, supporting their child to achieve their potential, whatever that may be, while supporting them to navigate their story.”

Visit the website for more information and e-mail [email protected] to sign up for the January 15 event.