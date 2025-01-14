Falkirk residents can attend event to hear benefits of adopting a child
In a bid to spread the word about adoption being an option for hopeful parents, Kibble Adoption is hosting the event as part of Big Adoption Day 2025, a national awareness campaign.
An in-person event will be held at Kibble Adoption, Abbeyfield House, 1 Station Road, Paisley, PA1 2SB on Wednesday, January 15, between 10am and noon and 2pm and 4pm.
An online session will also be available for those further afield to join between hosted from 7pm to 8pm.
Paula Harkins, manager of the adoption service at Kibble, said: “Big Adoption Day is a great opportunity to shine a light on the urgent need for adoptive families and the transformative impact adoption can have on children’s lives.
“At Kibble Adoption, we’re excited to welcome prospective adopters to our event and share how we support families every step of the way, from the initial inquiry through to providing lifelong support.
“Many people do not believe that they have what it takes to be an adoptive parent, but we are reaching out to people from all walks of life who can offer stability, security and fun, supporting their child to achieve their potential, whatever that may be, while supporting them to navigate their story.”
Visit the website for more information and e-mail [email protected] to sign up for the January 15 event.
