Falkirk pupils and students urged to help 'plant a tree'

It is hoped as many young people as possible take part in the global initiative which takes the form of an international non-uniform day on Friday, October 1 and will see pupils and students bring £1 to their school or college to pay for the planting of a tree and help reforest the planet.

Over 150,000 children from eight countries have joined together since Just One Tree Day first launched in 2019 and in Scotland, secondary, primary and nursery schools have already signed up.

There is still time for schools to join hundreds of others and sign-up for the initiative.

Young people are being urged to take part in Just One Tree Day later this year

Just One Tree founder Amanda Bronkhorst said: “Just One Tree Day was born out of my passion to make a difference – not only for my young daughter, but for the future of all children. Just One Tree Day has resulted in over 150,000 trees planted and I know this year the ‘children’s forest’ can grow even bigger.

“School participation is doubly important because not only do they raise funds, the forest planted on their behalf helps compensate for a school’s environmental impact.

“Many children today struggle with climate anxiety, caused by the reality of our climate crisis. But Just One Tree Day tells them we can all make a difference with a simple action.

"By taking direct action it spreads hope. It’s important to involve our young, helping them tackle their worries of today while setting them up for a sustainable lifestyle that aids their future.”

The event is open to both primary and secondary schools - those taking part can access lesson resources that fit in with the national curriculum. As part of their fundraising activities, children learn about photosynthesis, the benefits of trees for both people and wildlife and the vital role they play in reducing the impacts of climate change.

The money raised is used to plant the ‘right trees in the right place’ – supporting reforestation projects in Haiti, Indonesia, Kenya, Madagascar, Mozambique, Nepal and Zambia, including mangrove forests and kelp regeneration.

