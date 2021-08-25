Bo'ness siblings start school in same P1 class - and they're not twins

Jackson Karte, born on March 28, 2016, and little sister Skye, born February 20, 2017, from Bo’ness, joined each other in the same primary one class at Deanburn Primary School last week.

Mum Stephanie Karte (35) said: “It was quite strange to see the two of them going to school at the same time. A lot of the parents thought Skye still had another year at nursery, but I didn’t want to split them up.

"Apart from when Jackson first started nursery, he and Skye have never been separated. Jackson wasn’t going to leave her behind.”

Jackson and Skye Karte started primary one together despite the fact Skye is 11 months younger

Skye started nursery last August and, after less than a year, she has made the step up to primary school with her brother.

There were concerns Skye might not be ready to join her big brother at Deanburn, but things are looking good so far, with the younger sibling taking to the primary school learning regime a little bit better than expected.

"She didn’t really have that long at nursery,” said Stephanie. “I wasn’t sure how she would be. I thought it would be harder for her, but she’s actually been fine. She’s more willing to sit and do stuff than Jackson is – he’s more laid back about things.”

Come on sis - Jackson and Skye Karte start primary school together

Not that the two of them are exactly “inseparable” when they are in class together.

Stephanie said: "They never really played with each other at nursery when they were there together. It’s the same in the primary one class – they don’t sit together and both have their own wee pals they play with.

"I think it’s because they are stuck with each other at home, they just need a wee break.”

Jackson and Skye could conceivably be together in the same class all the way up to primary seven.

"We’ll just have to wait and see how they get on,” said Stephanie.

This is not the first time the family has come to the attention of the media – back in 2017 Stephanie and Skye made headlines when she was rushed into Forth Valley Royal Hospital with suspected food poisoning, only to discover she was pregnant with Skye.

