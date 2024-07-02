Falkirk producers market returns this weekend
The event, which sees stalls of fresh produce and craft goods set up along the High Street, is on Saturday, July 6.
Running from 10am to 4pm, there will be a great opportunity to get out, meet the traders and try some new foodstuffs. Or if you’ve been before, it’s a chance to stock up on your favourites.
It’s also a way of supporting local and independent businesses, as well as purchasing fresh, quality produce.
Traders come from across Scotland and often bring a taste of foreign delights with them. A firm favourite at Falkirk Producers Market is back this month – Eva Tzatziki Homemade Greek Food will be return with her delicious selection of Greek delights.
Splendidly Scottish offers a fantastic selection of Scottish-sourced goodies, including delicious cheeses, crackers and mouth-watering pates and terrines.
While such was the success of Bellissimo Vino Edinburgh LTD when they made their debut last month, the family-run, independent wine wholesaler and merchant is back for July.
Firm favourite Arbroath Fisheries will have a delicious selection of Scottish fish and seafood, freshly sourced from our own coastal waters.
For those with a sweet tooth, there will be the Brownie stall and new vendor alert in the shape of Cartel - Mexican Street Food.Get ready to enjoy some amazing Mexican and world-inspired meals, including artisan-flavoured sausage rolls and tasty pies.
Simply Organix is a chance to stock up on tasty fruit and veg.
These are just a selection of the traders whose stalls you can browse and select from.
