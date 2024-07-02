Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The popular producers market is back this weekend in the heart of Falkirk.

The event, which sees stalls of fresh produce and craft goods set up along the High Street, is on Saturday, July 6.

Running from 10am to 4pm, there will be a great opportunity to get out, meet the traders and try some new foodstuffs. Or if you’ve been before, it’s a chance to stock up on your favourites.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily The Falkirk Herald Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Falkirk Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It’s also a way of supporting local and independent businesses, as well as purchasing fresh, quality produce.

The producers market will be back on the High Street this Saturday. Pic: Alan Murray

Traders come from across Scotland and often bring a taste of foreign delights with them. A firm favourite at Falkirk Producers Market is back this month – Eva Tzatziki Homemade Greek Food will be return with her delicious selection of Greek delights.

Splendidly Scottish offers a fantastic selection of Scottish-sourced goodies, including delicious cheeses, crackers and mouth-watering pates and terrines.

While such was the success of Bellissimo Vino Edinburgh LTD when they made their debut last month, the family-run, independent wine wholesaler and merchant is back for July.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Firm favourite Arbroath Fisheries will have a delicious selection of Scottish fish and seafood, freshly sourced from our own coastal waters.

For those with a sweet tooth, there will be the Brownie stall and new vendor alert in the shape of Cartel - Mexican Street Food.Get ready to enjoy some amazing Mexican and world-inspired meals, including artisan-flavoured sausage rolls and tasty pies.

Simply Organix is a chance to stock up on tasty fruit and veg.