Falkirk police issue warning to e-scooter owners

Models of e-scooter which do not not have visible rear red lights, number plates or signalling abilities cannot be used legally on roads.

A Police Scotlsand spokesperson said: “While e-scooters are legally available to purchase, it is currently against the law to ride a privately owned e-scooter in any public place in the UK.

Police Scotland have issued a reminder about the use of e-scooters

"This includes roads, pavements, parks and town centres. The only place a privately owned e-scooter can be used is on private land with the agreement of the land owner.