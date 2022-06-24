Falkirk police issue warning to e-scooter owners

Models of e-scooter which do not not have visible rear red lights, number plates or signalling abilities cannot be used legally on roads.
A Police Scotlsand spokesperson said: “While e-scooters are legally available to purchase, it is currently against the law to ride a privately owned e-scooter in any public place in the UK.
"This includes roads, pavements, parks and town centres. The only place a privately owned e-scooter can be used is on private land with the agreement of the land owner.
“E-scooters are currently classified as Personal Light Electric Vehicles (PLEVs) so they are treated as motor vehicles and are subject to the same legal requirements as any other motor vehicle, requiring insurance, a valid driving licence, and compliance with various construction and use requirements.”