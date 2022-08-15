Falkirk photographer captures stunning lightning shot over Wallace Monument

Sign up to our daily The Falkirk Herald Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Thomas Lamont, 33, snapped the picture at 8.45pm last night as the thunder and lightning began.

IT worker Thomas, from Falkirk, was standing in a field near the Stirling monument hoping to capture drone footage of the storm.

He began to take the drone down as the storm approached - but luckily managed to capture the strike as it appeared above the monument.

Thomas Lamont's shot of the lightning above the Wallace Monument on Sunday evening

Sign up to our daily The Falkirk Herald Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Thomas said: "I love thunder and lightning storms so when I knew it was coming I planned to go out and checked it would be safe to take the drone.

"I was standing in a nearby field and took the shot about 8.45pm just as the storm hit.

"You could see and hear the storm coming in the distance, it was really warm and muggy outside.

"I was bringing the drone down because I thought the storm was getting a bit close, and just as I did the lightning struck and I managed to capture it.