Falkirk business: Larbert's historic Station Hotel on the market

The 166-year-old Station Hotel in Foundry Loan is only yards from Larbert railway station and is a popular spot for locals using its bar and restaurant.

Owner John Black plans to retire and his family-run hotel is now on the market with Drysdale & Company, a commercial property agency which deals exclusively with the hospitality sector for offers in the region of £775,000.

The traditional public bar includes a large feature timber framed and glazed spirits display behind the bar, with a rear section of the room now utilised for food, which has proved extremely popular since it’s reintroduction just before lockdown in early 2020.

The Station Hotel in Larbert is on the market

Despite the challenges of the last couple of years, the business has traded well through the pandemic and continues to be popular with locals and also travellers using the central Scotland rail network.

It includes a private car park, as well as a large beer garden to the rear of the building, which has utilised a marquee to host events in the past. A separate lounge bar/restaurant is also provided at ground floor level along with a fully fitted commercial kitchen.

A further lounge/function room is available at first floor level, popular with groups for private functions. Bedrooms are provided at first floor level which are somewhat under-utilised at present and offer the potential for development to add ensuite facilities and add a significant income stream to the existing business.

Stuart Drysdale, owner and director at Drysdale & Company says: “The Station Hotel is an institution within Larbert presenting an excellent opportunity as a business for either an owner/operator, or to be purchased and managed by a multiple site operator. The high barrelage level recorded will be attractive to a group who can source their own beer supply from this free of tie hotel.