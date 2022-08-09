Falkirk performer heading for Edinburgh Fringe with girl power musical

Former Larbert High School pupil Hayley Yorston gives a moving performance in the musical as the doomed Jewish teenager – whose world famous diary detailed her daily life under the oppressive Nazi regime during WWII up until her discovery and tragic death.

Fantastically Great Women Who Changed the World tells the story of a young girl who meets incredible women from history on a school trip.

The feel-good musical has been touring throughout the UK over the last year.

Fantastically Great Women Who Changed the World is now packing audiences in at the Edinburgh Fringe Festival

A spokesperson for the show said: “Celebrated, and often forgotten, women from history are brought to life on stage, from Rosa Parks to Sacagawea, Amelia Earhart to Marie Curie, Mary Seacole to Frida Kahlo.

“Audiences can join heroine Jade in meeting these incredible and inspiring women from the past – from explorers and scientists to artists and secret agents, hear the

stories of some of history’s independent icons who really did change the world.

"Fantastically Great Women Who Changed the World will be celebrated by anyone who is prepared to move and be moved – with characters and songs that pack a pop star punch, this thrilling show is guaranteed to be one to remember.”

Fantastically Great Women Who Changed the World is playing in Edinburgh’s Pleasance Courtyard throughout the month.