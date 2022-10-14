Falkirk Older People's Day takes place in Howgate Centre
An event aimed at combating social isolation in older people takes place in Falkirk later this month.
Taking place in the Howgate Centre on Tuesday, October 25, there will be lots of groups and organisations attending to provide advice and information. Those already signed up include Solicitor’s For Older People, Citizen’s Advice Bureau, Home Energy Scotland, Police Scotland Crime Prevention Group, Braveheart and The University of the Third Age.
The event, organised by Falkirk Older People’s Network with support from Falkirk Delivers, runs from 10am until 2pm and includes an exercise class at 1.15am.
On the day older people are being encouraged to head along to the former Debenhams unit in the centre to find out more and see how they can be helped to feel less isolated.
Steve Day of Falkirk Older People’s Network, said: “There will be around 20 tables with a different organisation, each one giving advice and guidance to older people and showing the local community helping each other.”