Taking place in the Howgate Centre on Tuesday, October 25, there will be lots of groups and organisations attending to provide advice and information. Those already signed up include Solicitor’s For Older People, Citizen’s Advice Bureau, Home Energy Scotland, Police Scotland Crime Prevention Group, Braveheart and The University of the Third Age.

The event, organised by Falkirk Older People’s Network with support from Falkirk Delivers, runs from 10am until 2pm and includes an exercise class at 1.15am.

The event takes place in the Howgate Centre later this month

On the day older people are being encouraged to head along to the former Debenhams unit in the centre to find out more and see how they can be helped to feel less isolated.