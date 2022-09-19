Falkirk music fans can enjoy wonderful night in Cumbernauld with Clapton tribute

Now in his late 70s, the former Yardbirds, Bluesbreakers, Cream and Derek and the Dominos guitar slinger has a set list that rarely changes when he does actually get around to playing a live show.

Mike Hall and the lads of Classic Clapton have no trouble running through all of the great man’s back catalogue, however, even throwing in the Yardbirds’ tune For Your Love – a song which actually forced a grumpy Eric to leave the group for pastures new.

Classic Clapton will play everything from Crossroads to Cocaine and Wonderful Tonight to Tears in Heaven when they return to Cumbernauld Theatre on at 7.30pm on Saturday, October 15 for the sixth – and possibly last – time.

Mike Hall and the Classic Clapton lads will play Cumbernauld Theatre next month

A spokesbloke for the band said: “The band was formed in 1985 in Newcastle upon Tyne and their ability to re-create Clapton’s electrifying stage performances really caught the audience’s imagination.

"In Mike Hall, the band possesses a front man who not only looks like Eric, but someone who sings and plays guitar like him too. In 2001 they embarked on their first extensive tour of UK theatres and since then have continued to perform throughout the UK and Ireland including concerts at The Royal Festival Hall, London and a triumphant appearance at Glastonbury Festival in 2002.”