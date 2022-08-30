Falkirk MSP gets to see social enterprise in action at Arnotdale House

Sign up to our daily The Falkirk Herald Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The historic building in Falkirk’s Dollar Park is now the base of operations for a social enterprise involving the Cyrenians, an organisation which works to tackle the causes and consequences of homelessness.

Mr Matheson’s visit enabled him to see first-hand how social enterprises like Arnotdale House are helping to transform Scotland’s local economies.

The house now boasts a social enterprise café and events space as well as providing a base for the Cyrenians’ employability and support services in Falkirk.

Cyrenians director of commercial services Linda Kelly, Arnotdale House's Jonny Reid, Falkirk West MSP Michael Matheson and Social Enterprise Scotland chief executive Chris Martin gather in the new look Arnotdale House

Profits made from the activities in the house are reinvested into the charity’s work.

Mr Matheson said: “Social enterprises are important to our local communities, and it is great to see the work that Cyrenians do from Arnotdale House through their employability and support services, as well as their social enterprise café and events space.”

Mr Matheson was welcomed to Arnotdale House by Chris Martin, chief executive of Social Enterprise Scotland, which champions and supports the social enterprise sector.Mr Martin said: ““We are proud to be growing a strong and inclusive voice for social enterprises in Scotland. We were delighted to welcome Mr Matheson to Arnotdale House to see first-hand how the more-than-profit approach at the heart of the social enterprise movement is making a difference every single day.

“Social enterprises play a leading role in putting greater fairness and equality into our economy and Arnotdale House is a fantastic example of what can be achieved.”Using Arnotdale House as a base, Cyrenians deliver over 50 projects which support people excluded from family, home, work, and community to ensure they can access, accommodation, health services, food, company, education and employment.