Falkirk MSP gets to see social enterprise in action at Arnotdale House
The good work of the Cyrenians charity and the activties at the busy new look Arnotdale House were plain to see for Falkirk West MSP Michael Matheson this week.
The historic building in Falkirk’s Dollar Park is now the base of operations for a social enterprise involving the Cyrenians, an organisation which works to tackle the causes and consequences of homelessness.
Mr Matheson’s visit enabled him to see first-hand how social enterprises like Arnotdale House are helping to transform Scotland’s local economies.
The house now boasts a social enterprise café and events space as well as providing a base for the Cyrenians’ employability and support services in Falkirk.
Profits made from the activities in the house are reinvested into the charity’s work.
Mr Matheson said: “Social enterprises are important to our local communities, and it is great to see the work that Cyrenians do from Arnotdale House through their employability and support services, as well as their social enterprise café and events space.”
Mr Matheson was welcomed to Arnotdale House by Chris Martin, chief executive of Social Enterprise Scotland, which champions and supports the social enterprise sector.Mr Martin said: ““We are proud to be growing a strong and inclusive voice for social enterprises in Scotland. We were delighted to welcome Mr Matheson to Arnotdale House to see first-hand how the more-than-profit approach at the heart of the social enterprise movement is making a difference every single day.
“Social enterprises play a leading role in putting greater fairness and equality into our economy and Arnotdale House is a fantastic example of what can be achieved.”Using Arnotdale House as a base, Cyrenians deliver over 50 projects which support people excluded from family, home, work, and community to ensure they can access, accommodation, health services, food, company, education and employment.
Linda Kelly, director of commercial services at the Cyrenians, said: “Arnotdale House creates both jobs and community connections. Here our enterprise works in partnership with our services to give families and individuals what they need to thrive in a beautifully restored house which offers a unique sense of connection to Falkirk’s history and a vibrant community space.”