Camelon residents help battle climate change

Residents have created a Community Climate Action Plan, supported by environmental charity Keep Scotland Beautiful, which sets out specific actions people can take to reduce carbon emissions, improve air quality, boost the local economy and make Camelon and Tamfourhill cleaner, greener, more sustainable places to live.

The plan is designed to be updated regularly, allowing anyone in the community to contribute and and play their part in tackling climate change through the activities it sets out.

The programme is part of Falkirk Canal Connections, a project led by Falkirk Council and Green Action Trust, and has received £720,120 from the UK Government through the UK Community Renewal Fund.

Keep Scotland Beautiful designed and facilitated a series of workshops and supported activities and events that took place this spring and summer – including a canal clean up.

Keep Scotland Beautiful’s communities manager Katie O’Donnell said: “It has been inspiring to work with Camelon and Tamfourhill communities to provide support as they put plans in place to take real, meaningful climate action.

“I’m delighted they are working with us to help Scotland meet the ambition of becoming a Net Zero Nation and it’s been great to see so much activity already resulting from their Community Climate Action Plan.

"I look forward to seeing the next steps. I would also like to thank all the organisations working with us to help support the local communities – Our Place Camelon and Tamfourhill, Tamfourhill Community Hub, Tidy Clean and Green Group, Forth Valley Sensory Centre, Go Forth and Clyde and Falkirk High.”

John Hosie, Our Place Camelon and Tamfourhill’s community safety engager, said, “Climate change is having a significant impact upon our safety, both outdoors and in our homes, and a considerable negative impact upon our personal health and well being.

"The current energy cost crisis is also part of the climate change phenomena and with the prospect of increased home insurance to cover extreme weather incidents it's now critically important we take the necessary steps to address these social, economic and environmental problems.

"The creation of the Community Climate Action Plan for Camelon and Tamfourthill is the start of that process.”