Falkirk long COVID support group hero Suzanne honoured at Holyrood on its 25th anniversary

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A founder of a group which provided vital support to long COVID sufferers has been honoured by an MSP on the 25th anniversary of the Scottish Parliament.

Central Scotland MSP Richard Leonard welcomed Falkirk local hero Suzanne Grant at the celebration in Holyrood recently, which saw King Charles III in attendance.

Suzanne, from Redding, is one of the founders of the Long COVID Cuppa Support Group and attended the event with her husband Michael.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily The Falkirk Herald Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Falkirk Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In the run up to the ceremony, MSPs were asked to nominate someone from their local area who has made an extraordinary contribution to their community.

Suzanne Grant and husband Michael join MSP Richard Leonard at Holyrood's 25th anniversary celebrations (Picture: Submitted)

Mr Leonard said: “There are so many people making a real difference in our communities, but for me the work Suzanne and others are doing on long COVID is outstanding.

“The Cuppa group gives people a place to come together, but most importantly it gives them a voice to fight for their rights and push for improved services and care.

“It was my honour to welcome Suzanne to the Scottish Parliament to say thank you to her and everyone involved with the support group.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Suzann said: “My husband and I were delighted to be invited to such a special event, representing the Long COVID Cuppa Support Group. It's especially important because there is no cure and very limited treatment for long COVID.

“It means a lot that Richard continues to support us, and helps to give us a voice in Parliament. We must keep raising awareness and pushing for better healthcare and services.”

The Long COVID Cuppa Support Group was set up back in June 2022 by people who had first hand experience of the condition.

Suzanne first noticed her symptoms in 2021.

At the time she told The Falkirk Herald: “It was like having a cold, but a couple of weeks later I just went downhill. In the last year I’ve picked up a lot of other illnesses and there are days when my legs just don’t seem to work.

"I feel that I’ve been robbed of my life by long COVID.”

She and fellow sufferer Noreen Walton, from Brightons, subsequently set up the support group in Brightons Community Hall.