Falkirk library staff looking for help to look after an off course homing pigeon
A pigeon appears to have been blown well off course in today’s deluge of wind and rain.
They’ve been in touch with the Scottish Homing Union and discovered their feathered friend is from Ayrshire.
While the SHU are going to get in touch with the owner, the librarians are wondering if a local pigeon fancier could look after the bird until he is collected.
Oh, and they’ve named him Rabbie.
They posted on social media earlier today: “Are there any local pigeon fanciers that could look after this lovely bird until collected? We've found our friend is from Ayrshire, so they've gone a bit off course. We've called the Scottish Homing Union and they're going to get in touch with the owner.
"Of course we're now all in love with the pigeon, have made it comfortable and called it Rabbie (what else?). We would keep Rabbie to look after ourselves, but we know they'd be best with someone who knows what they're doing.”
However, we have to ask – is there not a book on their shelves on how to care for pigeons?
Hopefully Rabbie gets reunited with his owner soon.
