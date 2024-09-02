Falkirk library staff looking for help to look after an off course homing pigeon

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Staff at Falkirk library are in a flap over a new arrival at their premises.

A pigeon appears to have been blown well off course in today’s deluge of wind and rain.

Staff found him at their building in Hope Street, Falkirk and are currently giving him some TLC.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily The Falkirk Herald Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Falkirk Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

They’ve been in touch with the Scottish Homing Union and discovered their feathered friend is from Ayrshire.

Rabbie the pigeon found by staff at Falkirk Library. Pic: Contributed

While the SHU are going to get in touch with the owner, the librarians are wondering if a local pigeon fancier could look after the bird until he is collected.

Oh, and they’ve named him Rabbie.

They posted on social media earlier today: “Are there any local pigeon fanciers that could look after this lovely bird until collected? We've found our friend is from Ayrshire, so they've gone a bit off course. We've called the Scottish Homing Union and they're going to get in touch with the owner.

"Of course we're now all in love with the pigeon, have made it comfortable and called it Rabbie (what else?). We would keep Rabbie to look after ourselves, but we know they'd be best with someone who knows what they're doing.”

However, we have to ask – is there not a book on their shelves on how to care for pigeons?

Hopefully Rabbie gets reunited with his owner soon.