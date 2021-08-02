Falkirk library reopens after heavy rains causes flood

It reopened on Friday after the one day closure.

However, the lift remains out of action and there is no disabled access to either the main library floor or the reference section and computer suite.

Those who are able, are using the old stairway in the Hope Street building.

Falkirk Library in Hope Street had water ingress after last week's heavy rain

A spokeswoman for Falkirk Community Trust said: “We can confirm that Falkirk Library is open.

"We had a period of heavy overnight rain last week, which led us to close last Thursday, July 29 for one day only to clean up a specific small area where water had penetrated the roof.

"However, the lift is temporarily out of service meaning there is currently no disabled access. For those customers not requiring the lift, they can still access the library using the old stairway.”

The library is currently open from 10am to 5pm on Mondays, Tuesdays and Fridays; 10am to 4pm and Wednesdays; 10am to 8pm on Thursdays; and 10am to 3pm on Saturdays.

It is open for browsing, photocopying and PC use. You can also make an appointment to sort out your bus pass.

You don’t need an appointment to browse, but staff will ask for your details for contact tracing.

Due to the need for physical distancing there are fewer PCs available and people are being asked to book in advance. PC bookings are for one hour a day, which includes five minutes of cleaning time.

To make a bus pass appointment, call Falkirk Library on 01324 503605.

Thank you for reading this article on our free-to-read website. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by coronavirus impacts our advertisers.

Please consider purchasing a subscription to our print newspaper to help fund our trusted, fact-checked journalism.