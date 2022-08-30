Falkirk Libraries: Budding authors invited to enter The Writing Rammy to win prizes

Sign up to our daily The Falkirk Herald Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Writing Rammy has returned for its fifth year with an invitation for everyone to take part in their all ages fiction and poetry contest.

This year there is a new addition to the categories following a request from youngsters. Entrants can send in stories and poems in short graphic format for the new comic category.

Also, all entries from young people will be placed into a draw and one lucky pupil will win a visit from an author for their school.

Falkirk Libraries Writing Rammy prizewinners from 2018 with author Helen MacKinven

Joining the team of library staff who make up the judging panel will be Jill Buchanan, editor of The Falkirk Herald.

Development librarian Lynne James is one of those who helped create the Writing Rammy. She said: “We began the Writing Rammy as a one-off fiction competition back in 2017, but we were so pleased by the response that we brought it back the following year and it has continued to grow.

"We’ve been really fortunate to have people share with us some incredible stories and poems – many of which have been quite personal and moving.”

The Writing Rammy is judged in age groups – eight and under, nine-plus, young adult 12-plus, and adults 18-plus.

There is also the Family Rammy – a special category for families who send in their entries together.

Winners receive book tokens, stationery and will see their entry published in eBook and eAudiobook on the Library Services’ Libby app.

They will also be invited to the Libraries’ celebration event during Book Week Scotland which begins on November 14.

Lynne added: “The Writing Rammy celebration is a real highlight for us. We’re always so impressed by the authors who stand up to read their amazing work. It’s quite an emotional evening for us.”

The closing date for Writing Rammy entries is on Saturday, October 22.

Make sure to read the Writing Rammy rules which include lots of useful information including word counts.

At the beginning of October writing workshops will be held with Bonnybridge author Helen MacKinven to give budding authors even more inspiration.