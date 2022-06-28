Falkirk leisure: Take a free tour round the grounds of Kinneil House in Bo'ness

A popular tour of the grounds of a historic mansion in Bo’ness will take place every weekend during the summer months.

By Jill Buchanan
Tuesday, 28th June 2022, 1:48 pm

Volunteer guides from the Friends of Kinneil are running a free outdoor walking tour in the grounds of Kinneil House this Saturday, July 2, at 2pm.

There is no need to book, just turn up and meet outside Kinneil Museum.

The tour is anticipated to last around an hour, and in Scotland's Year of Stories 2022, will feature some of the many stories of Kinneil House and Estate.

photo Jamie forbes 22.4.18 KINNEIL HOUSE OPEN DAY TOUR. BO'NESS. Kinneil House, EH51 0PR. Friends of Kinneil host their second open day of the year to coincide with John Muir's birthday. The House is on the John Muir Way.

All ages welcome. For more details, please visit our web site at www.kinneil.org.uk and check the Friends of Kinneil Facebook page before arrival, in case of any last-minute cancellation or changes due to adverse weather or other factors.

A spokesperson for the Friends said: “Our aim is to try to continue this Saturday afternoon tour every week throughout the July/August holiday period.”

