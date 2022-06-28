Falkirk leisure: Take a free tour round the grounds of Kinneil House in Bo'ness

Volunteer guides from the Friends of Kinneil are running a free outdoor walking tour in the grounds of Kinneil House this Saturday, July 2, at 2pm.

There is no need to book, just turn up and meet outside Kinneil Museum.

The tour is anticipated to last around an hour, and in Scotland's Year of Stories 2022, will feature some of the many stories of Kinneil House and Estate.

All ages welcome. For more details, please visit our web site at www.kinneil.org.uk and check the Friends of Kinneil Facebook page before arrival, in case of any last-minute cancellation or changes due to adverse weather or other factors.