Race for Life Falkirk: In pictures everyone in the pink at Callendar Park

Denny mum-of-four Lynsey Ritchie who overcame breast cancer was there to inspire everyone and start the participants on their 5k and 10k journey.

The 45-year-old took to the stage ahead of her inspirational story being played on loud speakers to the crowd.

Lynsey is the voice of Cancer Research UK Race for Life events in Scotland this year and fundraisers listen to a two minute audio recording of her story before setting off on the 3k, 5k and 10k routes.

Around £60,000 was raised for Cancer Research UK at Race for Life Falkirk which almost 500 people took part in and was supported by Tesco.

Participants ready for the off in Race For Life Falkirk 2022

Cancer survivor Lynsey Ritchie who started the race with her sons Darrah, 6, Odhran, 4, Brodie, 8, and Cailean, 10

Those take part in the 5k at the starting line

Claire Brodie and daughter Ellie, 9 from Redding are delighted to have finished