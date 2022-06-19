Falkirk leisure: Swimming pool at Camelon Mariner Centre forced to close

The Mariner Centre in Camelon is not open to swimmers today and bosses are unsure exactly when it will be open again.

However, they have told disappointed customers that they hope it won’t be too long before they can be back splashing about in the water.

There is a similar story across other areas with leisure bosses warning that the chlorine shortage and rising energy costs could affect their ability to remain open.

The Mariner Centre pool is currently closed

Mariner Centre bosses informed swimmers with a statement on their website.

It stated: “We are sorry to inform our customers that the leisure pool at the Mariner Centre will be closed for a few days after the last session on Saturday, June 18.

“This is due to a UK-wide shortage of a specific chemical essential to ensuring the water quality of the swimming pool. Our supplier is doing their utmost to source this chemical as quickly as possible. We hope that we will be able to reopen the pool at some point next week.

“Thank you for your patience as we attempt to resolve this supply issue.“

They said that the rest of the facilities at the Mariner remain open and they would be in touch with those who normally attend for swimming lessons.

The pools at Grangemouth Sport Complex and Bo’ness Recreation Centre remain open.