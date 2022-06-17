Barrwood Scout Campsite recently celebrated its 100th anniversary with a regional fun day

Barrwood 100: Scout campsite marks its 100th anniversary

Over 800 young people spent last weekend at the Barrwood Scout Campsite.

By Jill Buchanan
Friday, 17th June 2022, 5:46 pm
Updated Friday, 17th June 2022, 6:07 pm

The Regional Fun Day was back after a two year hiatus due to the pandemic with Scouts and their leaders from Falkirk, Clackmannan and Stirling Districts once again enjoying all the campsite offers.

The weekend also marked the centenary of the venue being used for camping after being gifted to the local Scouting movement as a training ground by Sir Ian Bolton.

Special visitors last Saturday included, in this the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee year, the Queen’s representative, Alan Simpson, Lord-Lieutenant of Stirling and Falkirk. Also attending were Andrew Sharkey, Chief Commissioner for Scotland; Gordon Robertson, Chair of the Scottish Board, (ex 15th Stirlingshire); Craig Turpie, Deputy UK Chief Commissioner for Transformation, (ex-chairman of the World Scout Committee, ex 1st Stirlingshire).

1. Barrwood 100

Youngsters get ready to take part in activities

Photo: Michael Gillen

2. Barrwood 100

Looks like it's not only an army that marches on its stomach - Scouts too like to be well fed

Photo: Michael Gillen

3. Barrwood 100

Heads, knees and elbows all well protected before this activity

Photo: Michael Gillen

4. Barrwood 100

What's on the menu today?

Photo: Michael Gillen

