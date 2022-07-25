Falkirk leisure: Summer activities for youngsters

These boys enjoyed the badminton coaching camp when it was held in Polmont Sports Centre where they were able to pick up lots of tips from some of the district’s top coaches.

There are also gymnastics activities, tennis coaching for five to 12 year olds, multi-sports camps and basketball camps for six to 13 year olds.

For those who want to try their prowess on the athletics circuit run, jump and throw activities at Grangemouth Stadium are a great way to get involved.

There are also lots of swimming classes on offer at Braes High School and Bo’ness Recreation Centre including intensive coaching and one-to-one classes.

Find out more at the Falkirk leisure and culture website or call the booking line on 01324 506850 to reserve a place.