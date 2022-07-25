Battle of Falkirk brings the crowds into town centre

The Battle of Falkirk, which took place on 22 July 1298, was one of the major battles in the First War of Scottish Independence.

In recent years it has been marked by a parade through the town centre and ceremonies at both Falkirk Trinity Church where several Scottish warriors are buried and Callendar Park at the commemorative cairn.

This year, Falkirk Delivers were involved with Society of John de Graeme and the Society of William Wallace to make the day something that all the family could get involved in.

It included the Wallace Trail in Callendar Square, live entertainment on the High Street, including a ‘Fight a Knight’ experience, live storytelling, axe throwing and

falconry, as well as a medieval market.

Among the musicians taking part were MacUmba, who mix the traditional sounds of Scottish bagpipes with the infectious rhythms of Brazilian Samba percussion, and Treubh Dannsa, a bellydance group from Central Scotland with a particularly Celtic flair.

Medieval re-enactment group Britannia XIV were involved, along with the Clanranald Trust for Scotland who brought their Shiltron Wall display, their equestrian team along with volunteers showing weapons and costumes from the time.

