Falkirk leisure: Milkshake! Monkey comes to Falkirk Town Hall

Milkshake! Monkey is back with a new show and will be joined by his favourite Milkshake! friends plus two presenters.

Join Paddington, Daisy & Ollie, Milo, Noddy, Pip and Posy, Blue’s Clues and of course, Milkshake! Monkey for an unforgettable family time at Milkshake Monkey’s Musical.

There will be two performances on Tuesday, July 19 – the first at noon and the next at 3.30pm.

Milkshake Live! Monkey's Musical is coming to Falkirk Town Hall. Pic: McPherson Photography

Little people will have an opportunity to learn the amazing songs and dances with their favourite Milkshake! friends and watch as the music, the lights, the costumes and the stage brings Milkshake! to life.

This brand-new show, produced by Mark Thompson Productions Limited in partnership with Channel 5 Broadcasting, has plenty of laughter, audience interaction and great fun to get everyone up on their feet.