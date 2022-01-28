Falkirk Kelpies named in top ten most beautiful UK landmarks

The latest accolade comes in a study which analysed Tripadvisor reviews for famous landmarks.

The Kelpies made tenth spot in the UK-wide survey just behind Westminster Abbey in ninth, and York Minster in eighth.,

It was one of only two Scottish landmarks to make the top ten - with Edinburgh Castle voted number one.

The remaining top spots were all dominated by London landmarks – London Bridge, the London Eye and Tower Bridge.

The study, by airport comparison website ParkSleepFly, looked at the use of descriptions such as pretty, picturesque, and stunning to reveal which landmarks people considered the most beautiful.

The Kelpies have been a huge since being unveiled at The Helix.

The largest equine sculptures in the world were created by Andy Scott, and helped to transform the area into a major tourist destination.

They stand at 100ft tall and weigh more than 300 tonnes each.

