Falkirk Kelpies burn brightly for Rabbie Burns

Not exactly “wee, sleekit, cowrin, tim'rous beasties”, Falkirk’s massive world famous Kelpies will still be celebrating Robert Burns’ birthday tonight.

By James Trimble
Tuesday, 25th January 2022, 12:29 pm

According to Scottish Canals the equine sculptures will be shining white and blue this evening to mark the Scottish Bard’s big day.

In a tweet on social media platform Twitter, Scottish Canals quoted a few lines of Burns’ Address to the Deil – a poem which mentions Kelpies.

The mighty Kelpies will be turning a shade of white and blue tonight in honour of Robert Burns

"When thowes dissolve the snawy hoord, An’ float the jinglin’ icy boord, Then, water-kelpies haunt the foord”.

