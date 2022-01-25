Falkirk Kelpies burn brightly for Rabbie Burns
Not exactly “wee, sleekit, cowrin, tim'rous beasties”, Falkirk’s massive world famous Kelpies will still be celebrating Robert Burns’ birthday tonight.
According to Scottish Canals the equine sculptures will be shining white and blue this evening to mark the Scottish Bard’s big day.
In a tweet on social media platform Twitter, Scottish Canals quoted a few lines of Burns’ Address to the Deil – a poem which mentions Kelpies.
"When thowes dissolve the snawy hoord, An’ float the jinglin’ icy boord, Then, water-kelpies haunt the foord”.