Falkirk Kelpies burn brightly for Rabbie Burns

According to Scottish Canals the equine sculptures will be shining white and blue this evening to mark the Scottish Bard’s big day.

In a tweet on social media platform Twitter, Scottish Canals quoted a few lines of Burns’ Address to the Deil – a poem which mentions Kelpies.

The mighty Kelpies will be turning a shade of white and blue tonight in honour of Robert Burns

"When thowes dissolve the snawy hoord, An’ float the jinglin’ icy boord, Then, water-kelpies haunt the foord”.

