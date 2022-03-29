Falkirk job centre offers autism-friendly support

A total of 15 job centres, including Falkirk, have gained accreditation from the National Autistic Society (NAS) as calmer environments offering tailored support to those clients with autism.

Since the launch of the trial in October last year, the job centres have been testing an autism framework, designed in collaboration with NAS, to transform the service

for people on the autistic spectrum to help them find, retain and progress in fulfilling work.

Falkirk job centre has been recognised as an autism friendly location

The framework helped to make job centres and employment opportunities more accessible through awareness videos, accessibility leaflets and training for work coaches, as well as introducing a quieter and calmer environment for autistic job seekers.

Just 21.7 per cent of working age people with autism in the UK are in employment, compared to 53.6 per cent of all disabled people, according to latest figures from the Office for National Statistics.

Minister for disabled people, health and work Chloe Smith MP has witnessed first-hand how staff have adapted their approach when supporting autistic customers.

She said: “It’s fantastic to see job centres taking steps to break down the barriers that have prevented autistic people from finding fulfilling jobs where they can thrive. By offering new specialist training to our job centre staff, we are helping to deliver more employment opportunities for those on the autism spectrum, as we work towards seeing one million more disabled people in work by 2027.

“Everyone deserves an equal opportunity to work, and this government has ambitious plans to ensure those with special educational needs have the tools they need to have fulfilling careers – from schools through to job centres.”

Christine Flintoft-Smith, head of autism accreditation at the National Autistic Society, said: “We’re really pleased the pilot has been a success and look forward to exploring ways to help more job centres work better for autistic people.

“Autistic people have a huge amount to offer a range of employers but many face huge barriers finding and staying in work. The strategies introduced by each of these job centres should help autistic job seekers get the support they need when they visit, delivered in a way that works for each individual.

"We hope this will ultimately lead to more autistic people finding the jobs they want and deserve.”

Some of the adjustments DWP job centres have made to become autism-friendly include ensuring job centre appointments with autistic customers take place in more peaceful environments and educating local employers on the additional requirements of autistic workers.

For example, many autistic people become distressed in busy, bright or noisy surroundings, therefore job centre staff having been carrying out appointments with customers triggered in this way in quieter rooms, with more appropriate lighting.

Stephen Lismore, autism policy lead at the Department for Work and Pensions said: “This project will inform wider changes to the whole job centre network. We’re building on the learning and experience to introduce a framework of training and support for all job centres. Alongside our Disability Confident work with employers, we’re making sure that our offer for autistic customers is stronger than ever before.”

