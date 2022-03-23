Falkirk homeless charity distributes £7000 of winter grant cash

Falkirk Homeless Project (FHP) initially received £5000 of funding but were lucky enough to see that increase by a further £2000.

The charity, which provides assistance and support to people who have been homeless and are now moving into a tenancy, has now been able to help even more people who are struggling to cope with increased energy costs and other bills.

A FHP spokesperson said: “Thank you for everyone’s help and support in distributing the winter fund grants. We managed to negotiate the original £5000 up to £7000 and it has all been distributed.

Falkirk Homeless Project has now distributed a £7000 grant to 70 families and 110 children in need

"Now 70 hard pressed families and 110 kids have benefited and that is a great achievement.”

FHP still has grant availability to assist homeless resettlement and disadvantaged families and those with disability issues.

