Falkirk homeless charity distributes £7000 of winter grant cash
A charity was able to gain additional winter fund grants from the Scottish Government and has now been able to help 70 families in the Falkirk area.
Falkirk Homeless Project (FHP) initially received £5000 of funding but were lucky enough to see that increase by a further £2000.
The charity, which provides assistance and support to people who have been homeless and are now moving into a tenancy, has now been able to help even more people who are struggling to cope with increased energy costs and other bills.
A FHP spokesperson said: “Thank you for everyone’s help and support in distributing the winter fund grants. We managed to negotiate the original £5000 up to £7000 and it has all been distributed.
"Now 70 hard pressed families and 110 kids have benefited and that is a great achievement.”
FHP still has grant availability to assist homeless resettlement and disadvantaged families and those with disability issues.
Visit the website for more information.