Falkirk area primary school's pocket garden success

Out of over 300 entries from all over Scotland, the youngsters from Windsor Park School and Sensory Service, in Bantaskine Road joined fellow winners from 45 other schools to earn a place on the competition’s digital showcase.

The Windsor Park team had to develop environmentally friendly designs for a tiny garden that also tells a story – reflecting the themes of the 2022 Year of Stories.

Telling the tale of Feddie and the Fairy, the beautiful garden created by Windsor Park incorporates elements to help others learn deaf awareness strategies.

Sign up to our daily The Falkirk Herald Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Pupils at Windsor Park School and Sensory Service have won a national competition to showcase their pocket garden design

Nicola Davidson, Keep Scotland Beautiful education and learning officer, said: “This year’s competition has encouraged children to tell their own stories, a wonderful part of our culture, through their garden designs.

"We are delighted schools and young people in Falkirk are finding the benefits of this competition in learning, teaching and celebrating things that are important to them and their environment.

"The Pocket Garden designs we received were practical, creative, challenging, sustainable and full of fun.”

Competition judge Ella McClellan, outreach coordinator for the Scottish Book Trust, added: “I was delighted when I was asked if I would help to judge this year’s Pocket Garden design competition, because it combines two things I feel really passionate about, reading and nature.

"Both share really positive commonalities. Reading books that you love and spending time in nature are both proven ways of reducing stress and anxiety. Delving into new worlds through books, or discovering the vibrant wildlife around you, can also help you to feel less isolated and lonely.

"This lovely project brings both together, in a powerfully beneficial combination and I have really enjoyed ‘reading’ these garden narratives. It has been exciting to see the creative experimental gardens in this competition, ones that are unique to the young people who have designed them.”

The winning Pocket Gardens will be available to view in the digital showcase from Wednesday, June 8 on the website and voting for the nation’s favourite Pocket Garden will be open between June 8 and June 20.

Thank you for reading this article on our free-to-read website. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by Coronavirus impacts our advertisers.