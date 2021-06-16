Falkirk Home First team member honoured by The Queen

At the start of the outbreak, Deborah Jackson (39) and the Home First Team worked within the acute Forth Valley Royal Hospital to support the discharging of patients to provide additional capacity for those suffering the worst effects of COVID-19.

The Home First Team team works on the ethos that home is the best and first option when discharging people, particularly the elderly from hospital – and Deborah worked tirelessly with patients, staff and their families to build the necessary relationships to make this happen.

Wearing PPE, Deborah continued to work within the wards, communicating closely with staff and patients and this contributed to the partnership reducing their delayed patients by more than 50 per cent.

Queen's Birthday Honours British Empire Medal recipient Deborah Jackson

Working long hours, well into the evenings and weekends, Deborah went above and beyond any employment requirements by personally supporting the bridging of care packages in addition to her work in the hospital.

A dedicated worker at all times, she excelled herself during the pandemic, her work and contribution was said to be outstanding and exceptional.

Deborah said: “I just feel overwhelmed – it’s just such a huge honour to be recognised along with our community partners. Everyone has pulled together to ensure people were safe and had everything they needed during the pandemic.

"It was a real privilege to be working with the teams I worked with.”

