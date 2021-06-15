Grangemouth's new look Cook's Bar and Kitchen is a big draw for the Kelpies crowd

Cook’s Bar and Kitchen restaurant, at the Grange Manor Hotel, Glensburgh Road, Grangemouth has been a destination for locals and visitors for a number of years, but management felt the time and circumstances were right to change things up.

Andrew Seal, general manager, said: “It took six weeks to complete, but it was held up due to problems with supplies. Luckily we were closed anyway due to COVID-19.

"We just wanted to give the place a freshen up – it’s been a popular restaurant for a long time and we felt it was a good time to change things.

Cook's Bar and Kitchen restaurant used the time the COVID-19 lockdown provided to undergo a major makeover

"We have redecorated, adding new fixtures, fittings and furnishings and different art work to give it a different feel.

"One of the challenges to anyone who wants to freshen up a restaurant is calculating the loss of revenue it will cause, but we did this while we were closed anyway.”

Customers’ surroundings are not the only thing that has changed at Cook’s Bar and Kitchen.

"We also wanted to freshen up the menu,” said Andrew. “Bring in some new dishes and build on the options we already had, adding in some more unusual dishes. We get a lot of regulars in so we definitely need to change the menu every now and then.

Cook's Bar and Kitchen restaurant at the Grange Manor Hotel is now looking fresh and new following a six-weeks of refurbishment work

"While we were closed our chef had time to think about the menu and what he would want to add or try.”

The menu now features starters like the chef’s coconut crispy chicken strips in warm curry sauce and Macsween haggis bon bons in wholegrain mustard mayo and grilled Stornoway black pudding with melting Scottish brie in an onion marmalade and garlic croute

Main dishes include classic Scottish haddock and chips with mushy peas, lemon and tartare sauce and cajun salmon with jambalaya rice, emerald greens,

The new look Cook's Bar and Kitchen restaurant is already drawing in customers old and new

and citrus crème fraiche.

There is also a vast selection of homemade burgers, including the coconut katsu chicken burger with curry sauce and the Highland burger with haggis and a fried egg.

Cook’s head chef is local man Dean Hay, who started his career at Cook’s a number of years ago before going off on his travels and learning his trade and then coming back to the Glensburgh Road venue once again – this time as the man in charge of the the kitchen.

Now restrictions have eased off, things are looking as good as the new decor for Cook’s.

Cook's Bar and Kitchen at the Grange Manor may look the same outside, but wait until you see the transformation the interior has undergone

"Just last night we were fully booked,” said Andrew. “We are very busy most weekends. The Kelpies are proving really popular visitor attraction and these visitors are looking for places to stay and places to eat.

"That’s what Falkirk and Grangemouth has to do – hold onto these visitors who come to see The Kelpies and keep them in the area so they used local businesses while they are here.”

